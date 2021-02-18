Trail Blazers: Colombo Lodge, a backbone of the community

Trail Blazers is a weekly feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

So

me photos hold so much visual interest they really don’t need any words.

Much like this beautifully captured shot of a masquerade ball hosted at the Colombo Lodge on February 16, 1926. (Interestingly, Feb. 16 fell on a Tuesday that year.)

The Colombo Lodge was a critical and welcoming haven for the Italian community that populated the Gulch and other areas of West Trail in early years.

“Members gathered frequently to handle lodge affairs, support their sick brothers and sisters, and throw lavish parties and banquets,” explains Sarah Benson-Lord from the Trail Museum and Archives.

“Italian culture thrived, and continues to this day, thanks to organizations like the Colombo Lodge, the Italo-Canadese and other clubs dedicated to fostering mutual support and cultural preservation of all things Italian.”

