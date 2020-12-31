Trail Blazers: Dosey Doe-ing in a New Year

Those of us who grew up in Trail during the heydays likely remember the huge draw that square dancing once had.
Dressed in western garb and the women in frilly dresses, these dancers would fill the largest venues in the city, such as the Cominco Arena, sans ice of course, so they could step-to their routines which were always entertaining to watch.
So for this week’s Trail Blazers feature it is perfect timing to reminisce about the Trail and District Square Dance Association. These images from the Trail Historical Society show dancers celebrating a 1950s New Year’s Eve with a hopping party at the Scouts Hall, located on the corner of Fourth Avenue and McLean Street in East Trail.
Many square dance jamborees were hosted in Trail during that decade in the arena, usually in May and June, welcoming dancers and callers from all over B.C. and Washington state.
Jamborees included a grand march, various dances, clinics, and they usually wrapped up with an all-you-can-eat cowboy breakfast.
Full of music and dancing, this New Year’s Eve party was undoubtedly one for the books!
