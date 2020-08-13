Ferryman Ben DeGiusti (front) and passenger Chris Eaton on an early ferry in Trail circa 1897. (Trail Historical Society photo)

Trail Blazers: From row boats to ferries to bridges

Trail Blazers is a weekly feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

With more people recreating in the water of the Columbia River over the summer months, looking at the history of shore-to-shore passage in the City of Trail is perfectly timely for this week’s Trail Blazers feature.

Pioneers first began traversing the river with a wooden boat and paddles, which must have been quite a feat back in the day of no dams to control year round raging currents or high water from spring melts.

“In the early 1890s, the only way to cross the Columbia River between East and West Trail was by rowboat,” explains Jesslyn Jarvis, collections coordinator for the Trail Museum and Archives.

“The small rowboats became problematic as the town grew and more goods and people needed frequent transport across the river.”

In 1895, to meet the growing needs of settlers, Fritz Heinze constructed a cable ferry.

(By the way, 1895 also saw the first edition of the Trail Creek News printed on sheets of butcher paper)

The cable ferry operated until Heinze was bought out by the CPR in 1898, then use of the vessel was stopped.

After incorporation in 1902, Trail City Council put the ferry back into service.

“The ferry was dangerous, causing numerous accidents while in service,” Jarvis said. “And in 1912 after the first bridge was completed, the ferry was no longer needed.”


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Read more: Trail Blazers, Inaugural Feature

Read more: Trail Blazers, the Old Trail Bridge

City of TrailLocal History

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The cable ferry is the front vessel. Behind it is the SS Lytton sternwheeler, used to transport passengers and supplies. (Trail Historical Society photo)

Previous story
Farms to Friends brings fresh local food to West Kootenay families

Just Posted

Trail Blazers: From row boats to ferries to bridges

Trail Blazers is a weekly feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

More wildlife rehab services needed in Kootenay Boundary

Christina Abbott ended up having the baby skunk put down due to the lack a nearby facility

Rossland Heritage Commission looks for new members

You have until Sept. 4 to apply to become a member

Hockey’s comeback begins in earnest in August

Mitchell’s Musings

Mural brings colour blast to tired Trail nook

PHOTOS:Mural was a partnership between the Trail and District Arts Council and VISAC Art Gallery

B.C. records new COVID-19 death, 85 more cases; Horgan calls on celebrity help

This brings the total number of active confirmed cases to 531 across the province

B.C. man who nearly died from COVID-19 reflects on one-month battle

Robert Billyard was in an induced coma to ensure his body would not fight the ventilator to breath

Roots and Blues online festival kicks off Friday on Black Press Media websites

The festival kicks off at 7 p.m. Aug. 14

Wedding party bear sprayed at Okanagan campsite irks locals

Latest criminal activity at the Meadows leaves locals frustrated

Paramedics fired for allowing patient to crawl for treatment on Downtown Eastside: court documents

The man spent three days in intensive care and three months recovering in hospital from sepsis

Feds seeking private consultant to design firearm buyback program

The ban covers some 1,500 models and variants of what the government considers assault-style weapons

Face masks for teachers can impact learning on young children, experts say

Face coverings, mandatory in most indoor public places across the province, can help limit the spread of COVID-19

Horvat scores 2 as Vancouver Canucks beat Blues 5-2 in NHL playoff opener

Game 2 in best-of-seven series goes Friday night

Teachers to get 2 extra days to prepare for students’ return, now set for Sept. 10

Students will first start with orientation and learn rules of COVID-19 classroom policies

Most Read