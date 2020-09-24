Trail Blazers: Fruit Fair is where farmers markets began

Photos: Courtesy the Trail Historical Society - scroll to the bottom to see the building’s exterior

The first Fall Fair in the Fruit Fair Association building, 1911. (Trail Historical Society photo)

Looking at the city’s first market venue is a good fit for this week’s Trail Blazers feature given the only outdoor market running in the Lower Columbia right now is the incrEDIBLE trail Farmers Market every other Saturday on Cedar Avenue.

Seasonal markets started in downtown Trail with the Fruit Fair Association building, also known as the “Fall Fair,” constructed in 1911.

Located on Bay Avenue at Portland Street (the intersection where the Royal Theatre still stands), the structure served as a place for community functions, including the annual fall fair.

The building also housed Trail’s first ice rinks for hockey and curling.

In 1927, an artificial ice plant was installed, the fourth in B.C and the first between Winnipeg and Vancouver.

Near the Columbia River, this building withstood numerous floods.

In 1949, however, because the old rink was no longer sufficient to support the recreational needs of the community, the Cominco Arena — now the Trail Memorial Centre — was built.

The Fruit Fair building fell out of use and was demolished in 1950.

