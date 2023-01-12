Trail Blazers: historical calendar now available

New year, new calendar The Trail Historical Society 2023 calendars are hot off the press and ready for purchase. This cover image for the new calendars features a young couple at Gyro Park; anyone recognize them? Judging by the outfits, Trail archives dates the photograph from the late 1950s to the early 1960s. Another clue is the old lawn bowling court in the back of the frame. Calendars are available in the Riverfront Centre Gift Shop, 1505 Bay Ave. Photo: Trail Historical Society fsfsfs New year, new calendar The Trail Historical Society 2023 calendars are hot off the press and ready for purchase. This cover image for the new calendars features a young couple at Gyro Park; anyone recognize them? Judging by the outfits, Trail archives dates the photograph from the late 1950s to the early 1960s. Another clue is the old lawn bowling court in the back of the frame. Calendars are available in the Riverfront Centre Gift Shop, 1505 Bay Ave. Photo: Trail Historical Society Blue Bird Café A true Trail icon, the Blue Bird Café mesmerized and delighted young and old with its iconic flashing neon sign that imitated a blue bird in flight. Located at 1301 Bay Ave., this beloved Trail eatery operated during the 1920s, 1930s and 1940s. The business was run by Harry Lim on the site of the Klondike Hotel, which was destroyed by fire in 1911. The long diner-style breakfast bar and cozy atmosphere made this a fast favorite and one many fondly look back on. Photo: Trail Historical Society

To read all our Trail Blazers stories click here: #Local History

To read all our City of Trail stories click here: #City of Trail



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailLocal History