Trail Blazers: historical calendar now available

<strong>New year, new calendar </strong> The Trail Historical Society 2023 calendars are hot off the press and ready for purchase. This cover image for the new calendars features a young couple at Gyro Park; anyone recognize them? Judging by the outfits, Trail archives dates the photograph from the late 1950s to the early 1960s. Another clue is the old lawn bowling court in the back of the frame. Calendars are available in the Riverfront Centre Gift Shop, 1505 Bay Ave. Photo: Trail Historical Society fsfsfsNew year, new calendar The Trail Historical Society 2023 calendars are hot off the press and ready for purchase. This cover image for the new calendars features a young couple at Gyro Park; anyone recognize them? Judging by the outfits, Trail archives dates the photograph from the late 1950s to the early 1960s. Another clue is the old lawn bowling court in the back of the frame. Calendars are available in the Riverfront Centre Gift Shop, 1505 Bay Ave. Photo: Trail Historical Society fsfsfs
<strong>New year, new calendar</strong> The Trail Historical Society 2023 calendars are hot off the press and ready for purchase. This cover image for the new calendars features a young couple at Gyro Park; anyone recognize them? Judging by the outfits, Trail archives dates the photograph from the late 1950s to the early 1960s. Another clue is the old lawn bowling court in the back of the frame. Calendars are available in the Riverfront Centre Gift Shop, 1505 Bay Ave. Photo: Trail Historical SocietyNew year, new calendar The Trail Historical Society 2023 calendars are hot off the press and ready for purchase. This cover image for the new calendars features a young couple at Gyro Park; anyone recognize them? Judging by the outfits, Trail archives dates the photograph from the late 1950s to the early 1960s. Another clue is the old lawn bowling court in the back of the frame. Calendars are available in the Riverfront Centre Gift Shop, 1505 Bay Ave. Photo: Trail Historical Society
<strong>Blue Bird Café </strong> A true Trail icon, the Blue Bird Café mesmerized and delighted young and old with its iconic flashing neon sign that imitated a blue bird in flight. Located at 1301 Bay Ave., this beloved Trail eatery operated during the 1920s, 1930s and 1940s. The business was run by Harry Lim on the site of the Klondike Hotel, which was destroyed by fire in 1911. The long diner-style breakfast bar and cozy atmosphere made this a fast favorite and one many fondly look back on. Photo: Trail Historical SocietyBlue Bird Café A true Trail icon, the Blue Bird Café mesmerized and delighted young and old with its iconic flashing neon sign that imitated a blue bird in flight. Located at 1301 Bay Ave., this beloved Trail eatery operated during the 1920s, 1930s and 1940s. The business was run by Harry Lim on the site of the Klondike Hotel, which was destroyed by fire in 1911. The long diner-style breakfast bar and cozy atmosphere made this a fast favorite and one many fondly look back on. Photo: Trail Historical Society

To read all our Trail Blazers stories click here: #Local History

To read all our City of Trail stories click here: #City of Trail


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailLocal History

Previous story
Adopt a family campaign reaches more than 80 Greater Trail families

Just Posted

According to the Association of Interior Realtors report, the Kootenay region saw a drop in unit sales by almost 47 per cent compared to December 2021, with 97 sales recorded in December 2022. Photo: The Canadian Press
Kootenay housing market slows, amid high assessments

<strong>New year, new calendar </strong> The Trail Historical Society 2023 calendars are hot off the press and ready for purchase. This cover image for the new calendars features a young couple at Gyro Park; anyone recognize them? Judging by the outfits, Trail archives dates the photograph from the late 1950s to the early 1960s. Another clue is the old lawn bowling court in the back of the frame. Calendars are available in the Riverfront Centre Gift Shop, 1505 Bay Ave. Photo: Trail Historical Society fsfsfs
Trail Blazers: historical calendar now available

Ashley Hodgson, Annick de Goede and Thomas Hodgson organized the Adopt a Family for the Holidays campaign that made a difference for more than 80 families. Photo: Jim Bailey
Adopt a family campaign reaches more than 80 Greater Trail families

Dr. Albert de Villiers is currently on trial facing charges of sex crimes against a child. (File photo)
Trial underway for former Interior Health top doc charged with sex crimes against child