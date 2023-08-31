Trail Blazers: Humble beginnings

Trail Blazers is a weekly feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

Here is a very early image of Trail Creek Landing circa 1911.

The framing for the Columbia River bridge, aka the Old Trail Bridge, is going in. The Arlington has long been up and the Crown Point is right across the street.

This photo was taken shortly after CM&S (now Teck Trail) used their leftover slag from the refinery process and pushed it into downtown to cover the Trail Creek gully.

Many hotels and boarding houses dotted the early Trail landscape.

The rooming houses were for transient miners, smelter workers and those “just passing through” either by rail or sternwheeler.

Many ended up staying for work opportunities and helped the community grow.

