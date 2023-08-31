Photo: Trail Historical Society

Photo: Trail Historical Society

Trail Blazers: Humble beginnings

Trail Blazers is a weekly feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

Here is a very early image of Trail Creek Landing circa 1911.

The framing for the Columbia River bridge, aka the Old Trail Bridge, is going in. The Arlington has long been up and the Crown Point is right across the street.

This photo was taken shortly after CM&S (now Teck Trail) used their leftover slag from the refinery process and pushed it into downtown to cover the Trail Creek gully.

Many hotels and boarding houses dotted the early Trail landscape.

The rooming houses were for transient miners, smelter workers and those “just passing through” either by rail or sternwheeler.

Many ended up staying for work opportunities and helped the community grow.

City of TrailLocal History

Previous story
Penticton artist honours firefighters nationwide
Next story
$2 million lottery ticket sold in Castlegar

Just Posted

Someone in Castlegar has won $2 million in the BC/49 lottery. Image: Playnow.com
$2 million lottery ticket sold in Castlegar

Cody Porter plays several characters as well as lead Amor De Cosmos in the Delusional Musical. Photo: Lindsey Walker
Rossland writer’s play a fringe hit, coming to Miners’ Hall

A dead fish on the shore of Kootenay Lake on July 25, 2023. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Government scientists can’t explain dead fish on Kootenay Lake shores

Businesses are getting creative to keep cash flowing. (File photo)
‘Clerical error’ will have Trail taxpayers bucking up tax shortfall in 2024