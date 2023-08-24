Trail Blazers: Industrial Beginnings

Trail Blazers is a weekly feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

With Labour Day nearing on Sept. 4, the first Monday in September, for this week’s Trail Blazers we look back at the early days of industry leaders.

And one need to look no further than the hill – Teck Trail Operations, formerly Teck Cominco, Cominco, and before that, Consolidated Mining and Smelting Company of Canada (CMS) – to be reminded of the integral role workers at the smelter have played in this country’s labour movement beginning in the early 1900’s and right up to present day.

