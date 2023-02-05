Trail Blazers: Ladies gather in their finest for tea

This week’s Trail Blazers feature harkens back to a time when ladies gathered for tea and treats as a way to fundraise for various causes, churches as an example, and to recognize special holidays like a city milestone.
The elegantly dressed women in this photo, dating back 72 years, was taken at the “Old Timer’s Tea,” in honour of the city’s 50th anniversary of incorporation.
“We are now on the year’s shortest month, it is time to flip your calendar,” Trail archivist Addison Oberg begins. “This week we would like to honor the ladies that grace the Trail Historical Society calendar for February.”
While this particular photo was taken during Trail’s Golden Jubilee in 1951, the city has traditionally hosted “Old Timer’s” celebrations in the Cominco gym every June.
Besides an afternoon tea, at one time these events also included a banquet and sometimes a dance. Though the name of the day was later changed to the “Civic Reception,” these daytime gatherings have always been a way to recognize city pioneers, and hear their stories of life in Trail.
“Many of these ladies photographed likely have known each other for decades,” Oberg adds. “It is a pleasure to have them in our calendar this year.”
Last held in the Trail Legion prior to the 2020 pandemic, the city’s invite noted, “The Civic Reception to honour City of Trail Pioneers, Oldtimers and Native Sons and Daughters: all of our honoured Pioneers, Oldtimers and Native Sons and Daughters are invited to attend the tea. If you are 65 or older, a resident of Trail for at least 40 years and currently residing in Trail, you are invited to attend.”
