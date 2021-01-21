Trail Blazers: Lauriente’s kept locals dressed in the finest fashion

Trail Blazers is a weekly feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

Looking back at wintertime in the Trail Gulch 95 years ago, is this striking photo of the Lauriente’s Clothing window display, circa 1926.

“Passed on by Camille Lauriente to his son, Hank, Lauriente’s Clothing was operational for decades in the Gulch, originally selling men’s and ladies wear before focusing solely on men’s wear in 1928,” notes Sarah Benson-Lord, director for the Trail Museum and Archives.

“Stocking top quality suits, hats, and shoes, the staff at Lauriente’s prided themselves on superior customer service, including modern window display techniques, like this one.”

The Lauriente family is a fixture in the history of Trail, especially the Gulch, with many a tale related to business rivalries and community building.

Hank Lauriente sold the business to longtime employee, Mario “Spuds” Pagnan in 1963.

Said to be the first brick building constructed in the city, this Rossland Avenue locale now houses the Salvation Army’s food bank and diner-by-donation called Kate’s Kitchen.

The building still boasts Lauriente’s elegant marble tiles on the front step and entry way.

