Trail Blazers: Let’s eat ice cream

Trail Blazers is a weekly feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

With high school graduation celebrations returning to pre-pandemic traditions this weekend in the Silver City, and the last day of school coming up June 29, this week’s Trail Blazers feature photo gives a nod to summer fun and freedom from the classroom.

”Ice cream, pool parties and kids! Welcome all school students to summer 2022, sure to be a glorious one,” says Addison Oberg, collections coordinator for the Trail Museum and Archives. “Remember the sunscreen, your times tables and some money for candy at the concession stands. Congratulations on another year and enjoy your time off!”

newsroom@trailtimes.ca

