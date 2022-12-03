L-R: Firefighters Tom Drake, Allan Martin and Pat Cayen. Photo: Trail Historical Society

Trail Blazers: Life of the outdoor ice skater

Trail Blazers is a weekly feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

First clue on the whereabouts of this Christmas scene from 35 years ago is the “A” frame in the back.

It’s in up the hill from Trail in the Golden City, right?

Archivist Addison Oberg from the Trail Museum and Archives fills us in for this week’s Trail Blazers feature.

“In December of 1985, a couple of firemen — and Mother Nature — were hard at work creating an outdoor skating rink in Rossland,” Oberg begins. “Action began on an open-air ice skating rink when some volunteer firemen manned the pumps to flood the old Esso station lot on Columbia Avenue.”

Benches were provided for skaters, but there is no sign of a warm-up shack.

That’s because “byob” or a thermos of hot chocolate from home, plus wool socks and knitted mittens from grandma were the way of life back in the day.

Anyone remember skating on this rink?

