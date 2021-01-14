Trail Blazers: Looking at the civic election 90 years later

Trail Blazers is a weekly historical feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

Back in the day, the City of Trail held municipal elections annually every January. In 1931, Bruno LeRose won the mayoral seat over A.G. Harvey. Another interesting fact, is that the city’s population was 8,037 in 1931. According to the last census (2016) the population of Trail is now 7,709. Photo: Trail Historical Society

This week’s Trail Blazers feature is looking at the counting of civic election ballots on January 15, 1931, following the closure of polls.

Why now you may ask?

“In those days, civic elections occurred annually, usually at the start of the calendar year,” explains Sarah Benson-Lord, director of the Trail Museum and Archives.

That election day 90 years ago fell on a Thursday.

“In 1931, Trail voters cast their ballots at city hall to elect either Bruno LeRose or A.G. Harvey to serve as mayor,” Benson-Lord said.

“The election, so well attended it was deemed the heaviest since incorporation of the city, saw Mr. LeRose edge out his opponent by 134 votes, recording a tally of 586.”

A prominent businessman, Italian-born Bruno LeRose was believed to be the first mayor of Italian descent in Canada.

He first served as an alderman in the 1920s, before rising to mayor from 1931 to 1933 and 1936 to 1937.

Mr. LeRose is pictured standing, fourth from right.

