Trail Kiwanian Thomas Ewing sizes up a tannenbaum for Mrs. Sid Fennell of Sunningdale circa Christmas 1970. Photo: Trail Historical Society

Trail Blazers: Making Christmas brighter, Kiwanis Club of Trail

The Kiwanis Club of Trail has been a fixture in the city for 76 years and counting.

Kiwanians are particularly tête-à-tête with the community from the third week of November until just before Christmas as they fundraise for local nonprofits and school bursaries by selling magnificent Christmas trees.

This weekend the Kiwanians will be part of the Last Minute Christmas Market at the Trail mall.

All proceeds from tree sales are donated back to charitable causes.

In this photo from December 1970, Trail Times photographer Howard Hebig snapped Kiwanis member Thomas Ewing sizing up a tree for Mrs. Sid Fennell of Sunningdale.

