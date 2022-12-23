Trail Blazers: Merry Christmas

Trail Blazers is a weekly feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

Merry Christmas, Trail

This December 1966 image of Bay Avenue in downtown Trail is remarkably snow-less and yet is one of our favorites.

2022 is nearly through and here we are already looking towards 2023.

“We have much to reflect on here at the archives, we always do, and we are looking forward to sharing more of Trail’s history with you all,” said archivist Addison Oberg. “We hope you and yours enjoy a bright, warm, holiday season.”

For all Trail Blazers stories click here: #Local History



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailLocal History