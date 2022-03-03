Trail’s ICBC office under construction circa 1974. Photo: Trail Historical Society

Trail Blazers: Nearing 50 years of claims

Nearing five decades, the ICBC office on Highway Drive in Glenmerry has been serving the public for all-things motorized.

While it’s mostly been quietly humming along behind-the-scenes over time, the site became heavily congested with business a few years ago post acid-spills along the Trail highway and more recently, serving as an oft-busy COVID-19 testing site on behalf of Interior Health.

“Near the end of February 1974, citizens of Trail got the first glimpse of what was to be the new ICBC Trail Claim Centre in Glenmerry,” notes Addison Oberg, collections coordinator for the Trail Museum and Archives.

“This building has seen decades of service; from spills and accidents, to COVID-19 drive-through testing and more. The one-story construction pictured above opened late in May of 1974, making the building almost 50 years old.”

