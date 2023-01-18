Summer of ‘74 in the City of Trail. Photo: Trail Historical Society

Summer of ‘74 in the City of Trail. Photo: Trail Historical Society

Trail Blazers: ‘No Smoke’ summer of ‘74

Trail Blazers is a weekly feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

This is an image that many will likely remember of an impactful smelter strike in Trail.

At first glance, this appears to be an ordinary picture of then-Cominco, but look again.

See something missing?

“The long-drawn out battle between Cominco and the striking Steelworkers of 1974 was memorable for many reasons, but largely due to its length,” explains Trail archivist Addison Oberg.

“Fifteen weeks over the summer of 1974 led to slogans like ‘No Smoke’ and ‘Still on Strike,’ referring to the silence on the hill and smoke-less stacks of Cominco.”

In November 1974, an agreement was signed and employees returned to Trail plant.

A Trail Times reporter noted, “With 85 per cent in favor of going back to the grind, old Smoky will start up again after four months of hibernating with clear, calm summer days.”

Read more: “It’s Over,” strikes make 1974 Trail Times headlines

Read more: Trail Blazers stories


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailLocal History

Previous story
Society donates $20,000 to Greater Trail hospice care

Just Posted

Greater Trail Minor Hockey Association is celebrating Minor Hockey Day on Saturday, with games, tournaments and events going all day at the Trail Memorial Centre, Beaver Valley Arena and Rossland Arena, including the Trail U18 Smoke Eaters hosting Williams Lake on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail salutes Minor Hockey Day

Summer of ‘74 in the City of Trail. Photo: Trail Historical Society
Trail Blazers: ‘No Smoke’ summer of ‘74

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Meadow Moonflower Mullaney. (GoFundMe/ screenshot)
Fundraiser for child survivor of crash near Castlegar tops $50,000 in one day

The Rossland Curling Society is inviting participants to sign up for its 80’s themed ‘Throw’ Back Curling Bonspiel on Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Rossland Arena. Photo: submitted
Join in the fun, sign up for Rossland bonspiel