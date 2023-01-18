Trail Blazers: ‘No Smoke’ summer of ‘74

Trail Blazers is a weekly feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

Summer of ‘74 in the City of Trail. Photo: Trail Historical Society

This is an image that many will likely remember of an impactful smelter strike in Trail.

At first glance, this appears to be an ordinary picture of then-Cominco, but look again.

See something missing?

“The long-drawn out battle between Cominco and the striking Steelworkers of 1974 was memorable for many reasons, but largely due to its length,” explains Trail archivist Addison Oberg.

“Fifteen weeks over the summer of 1974 led to slogans like ‘No Smoke’ and ‘Still on Strike,’ referring to the silence on the hill and smoke-less stacks of Cominco.”

In November 1974, an agreement was signed and employees returned to Trail plant.

A Trail Times reporter noted, “With 85 per cent in favor of going back to the grind, old Smoky will start up again after four months of hibernating with clear, calm summer days.”

