Trail Blazers: Olympic torch carriers of yore

Trail Blazers is a historical feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

Carrying on with the Olympic spirit, Trail Blazers again looks back at the 1988 Olympics and the torch relay.

On Feb. 1, 1988, the Olympic torch left the City of Trail bound for Calgary after 77 days on the road.

“With temperatures dipping to -20 C, Trail crowds were not deterred from coming out and experiencing the Olympic spirit,” notes Sarah Benson-Lord, Trail Museum and Archives manager.

In this image, Sybil Cowlin, donning an Olympic track suit, proudly carried the Olympic torch to the podium in the Cominco Arena parking lot at the early hour of 7 a.m.

“Cheered on by a large crowd, Sybil lit the cauldron with the flame that was carried from Greece and traveled across Canada on its lengthy trek that began in Newfoundland,” Benson-Lord explains. “The weekend and final ceremony were peppered with local representation including the Maple Leaf Band, a Webster Elementary School choir, student speeches, slo-pitch in the snow, and relay and toboggan races at Haley Park.”

This happening from 34 years ago is fondly remembered across the region to this day, as torch lighting events also occurred in both Rossland and Warfield that year.

The Calgary Winter Olympics began on Feb. 13, 1988.

Read more: A glimpse of the Silver City during the 1918 pandemic

Read more: Ever heard of this historic Trail hotel?



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailLocal History