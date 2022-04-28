Trail Blazers: On this day in history

On this day in Trail history, Selwyn G. Blaylock was appointed to be president of CM&S.

Attached is a story that ran in the Trail Times on April 28, 1939:

Montreal, April 28 (CP) — S.G. Blaylock of Trail, B.C. was elected today as president of Consolidated Mining & Smelting Company of Canada Limited, filling the vacancy caused by the death of J.J. Warren.

Mr. Blaylock formerly was vice-president. Other elections, made at a special meeting following the regular annual meeting, were those of Sir Herbert Holt as vice-president, and Sir Edward Beatty as chairman of the board. Mr. Blaylock now becomes president and managing director.

James Buchanan, general superintendent was named General Manager; R. C. Crowe, K.C. general counsel, was promoted to vice president and general counsel; and R.W. Diamond, formerly assistant general superintendent, was promoted to Assistant General Manager. R.E. Stavert was named vice president at Montreal.

Eight directors re-elected for two-year terms were: Hon. R. Randolph Bruce, Montreal; L.A. Campbell, Trail; Sir Charles Gordon, Montreal; J.C. Hodgson, Westmount, Que.; Sir Herbert Holt, Montreal, Thayer Lindsley, Toronto; R.H. McMaster, Montreal; and A.L. Bishop of Toronto.

Mr. Bishop was elected to the board at a special meeting last month to fill the vacancy caused by the death of Mr. Warren.

The remaining six members will come up for election at the next annual meeting. They are Sir Edward Beatty, Montreal; S.G. Blaylock, Trail; Henry Joseph, Montreal; R.S. McLaughlin, Oshawa, Ont.; F. Gordon Osler, Toronto; and W.N. Tilley, K.C., Toronto.

Shareholders approved a bylaw increasing membership of the executive committee from three to five. The following were elected: Mr. Blaylock, Sir Herbert, Sir Edward, and two directors, R.H. McMaster of Montreal and W.H. Tilley, K.C., of Toronto.

Sir Edward, presenting a brief report, said it was proposed that “the chief administrative office of the company shall be at Trail and the executive offices remain in Montreal where meetings of the board are held.” The decision was made, he said, because the “principal operations are at Trail and Kimberley, B.C.”

Side note: Blaylock became president following the unexpected death of James J. Warren. The Montreal Gazette reported Warren’s death in its Jan. 30, 1939 edition. The obituary states Warren, a noted Toronto financier and barrister, suffering from a heart ailment, died Jan. 28 at his winter home in Southern Pines, North Carolina. He was three days shy of his 69th birthday. He was survived by a wife, four children and several grandchildren.

