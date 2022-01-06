The Polar Bear Swim at Gyro Park circa 1989. Photo: Trail Historical Society

Trail Blazers: Past ‘polar bears’ who took the plunge

With COVID-19 restrictions cancelling the annual tradition of brrrr-bringing in the New Year with an icy dip in the river at Gyro Park, this week’s Trail Blazers feature is wistfully recalling the pre-pandemic Jan. 1 tradition of the Polar Bear Swim — and hoping the cool custom returns next year.

“A few nice days for a dip!” begins Sarah Benson-Lord, Trail Museum and Archives, manager.

“Pulled from the 1989 Trail Times, with the sun shining and the temperature hovering around minus five (-5 C), 10 hardy souls cavorted into the icy Columbia River at Gyro Park for the second annual Polar Bear swim,” she continues.

“One swimmer commented, while shivering in a blanket, ‘I feel better now than when I got up this morning.’”

The Trail Times considered this brave activity “a great cure for a hangover.”

Comparatively, the last time the Trail Polar Bear Swim went on Jan. 1, 2020, 122 people took the plunge.

For a number of years the 44-Engineer Squadron have organized the event, which included building a huge bonfire on the beach for swimmers to warm their limbs post-plunge as well as refreshments and a chance to win prizes.

The Trail Polar Bear Swim officially began in 1987 at Gyro Park.

Did you participate in those early years?

The year before (1988) at minus 4, these brave souls took the plunge on a bright morning. Photo: Trail Historical Society

The year before (1988) at minus 4, these brave souls took the plunge on a bright morning. Photo: Trail Historical Society

