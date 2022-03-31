Trail Blazers: Paying homage to the humble spud

Trail Blazers is a weekly feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

This photo of a Doukhobor potato patch planted between apple trees at Brilliant circa the 1930’s was taken by James Vipond of Vipond Travel Agencies, once located at 1560 Bay Avenue in downtown Trail. Photo: Trail Historical Society

Bet you didn’t know that today, March 31, is “National Potato Day.”

Addison Oberg, from the Trail Museum and Archives, put this fun tuber fact into the ear of the Times for this week’s Trail Blazers feature, along with a never-before seen photo.

“It is National Potato Day!” Oberg began. “This humble root vegetable has been cultivated and celebrated throughout the centuries by many different cultures. The dishes possible with it are as endless as they are delicious.”

The image she provides shows a Doukhobor potato patch planted between apple trees at Brilliant circa the 1930’s.

Oberg adds, “Cook up your favorite dish tonight with the crowd-pleasing spud or share your recipes with a friend!”

This historical photo was taken by James Vipond. He worked for the CPR before opening Vipond Travel Agencies at 1560 Bay Avenue in downtown Trail.

Vipond later sold and the new travel agency became Totem Travel, which has since closed.

Now operating at this locale is The Chesterfield, a clothing alteration business.

