Trail Blazers: Piles of parcels at the post office

Trail postal worker Fred Vance is literally up to his shoulders in parcels circa Dec. 15, 1972. Photo: Trail Historical Society

Even though Canada Post had reported a huge uptick in parcels being mailed over the past few years, especially during Christmas, this photo from the Trail Historical Society shows a gigantic overflow was also a reality at the Trail post office 49 years ago.

“It was enough to make a person pull his hair out!” quips Sarah Benson-Lord museum and archives manager .

“Trail post office employee Fred Vance is engulfed in a mountain of Christmas parcels as the Yuletide season swings into full momentum,” she notes of the December 1972 photo.

“Extra help has been hired by the post office to deal with the flood of parcels and letters racing to meet the Christmas deadline.”

