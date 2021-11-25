Trail Blazers: Recognizing 40 years of working on the hill

Trail Blazers is a weekly feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

On Nov. 22, 1956, 24 Cominco men were honoured at the first banquet commemorating their 40 years of continuous service.

“Many men before dedicated that amount of time to the company and the first 40-year gold medals were actually issued in 1952, but mainly to men upon their retirements,” explains Sarah Benson-Lord, Trail Museum and Archives manager.

“From 1956 onwards, the custom of a formal dinner to recognize long-time employees was held annually.”

The Trail museum presently exhibits a 40-year medal that belonged to Bill Leaman.

Held at the former Crown Point, these 24 men received their medals in 1956: (back row, left to right) R.H. Varcoe (40 years), F. Verzuh (40 years), E. Tognotti (45 years), H.L. Brean (40 years), K. Raht (42 years), J.F. Deane (43 years), R.J. MacKinnon (40 years), A. Baggio (41 years), J.R. McBride (42 years), A.E. Jeffery (44 years), G. Ferro (40 years), W.F. Truswell (42 years), G.T. Ewings (43 years). Front row, left to right: J.H. Twells (42 years), G.M. Smart (41 years), F. Sindell (41 years), G.H. McKay (40 years), W. Milne (40 years), P. Lauriente (50 yeas), W. DiPasquale (41 years), J.W. McKay (46 years), A. Sammartino (43 years), P. Corrado (40 years), A.W. McMillan (40 years).

