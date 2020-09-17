Central School circa 1920, soon after the two additions were constructed. (Trail Historical Society)

Trail Blazers: Recognizing an iconic city schoolhouse

Central School housed all grades until Trail Technical High School was built in 1923.

Looking back at an iconic Trail school wherein students from a century ago also experienced a pandemic – the Spanish Flu – is very fitting for this week’s Trail Blazers feature given all grades are returning to an adapted model of classroom instruction this week.

The first school in Trail, was built by volunteers in 1896 to house approximately 40 students.

Located above town, the one-room structure burned to the ground soon after it was finished.

This first school was replaced by a two-room schoolhouse in 1897, located on Green Avenue overlooking the city from the west bench.

When enrollment jumped to 110 students in 1900, a third room was added.

As Trail’s population continued to grow throughout the 1900s and 1910s, construction of a first public school was called for.

This landmark structure was later christened Central School.

It was originally built as an eight-room school house in 1911, the cornerstone of which was laid by MPP James Schofield.

Two new wings were added in 1916 and 1918, and later a third wing became necessary.

Central School housed all grades until Trail Technical High School was built in 1923.

A class at Central School in 1926. (Trail Historical Society)

A Kootenay moment in time

