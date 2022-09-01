Trail Blazers: Remembering a Canadian goalie icon

Trail Blazers is a weekly feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

Seth Martin was a 1961 World Champion, an Olympian, an NHL star, an International Hockey Hall of Famer and a local legend. Photo: Trail Historical Society

This week’s Trail Blazers is featuring Seth Martin as the Trail Historical Society and the Trail Museum and Archives have recently acquired one of the only authentic, handmade masks Seth ever made.

It is now on display in the sports gallery of the Riverfront Centre, located on Helena Street in downtown Trail.

His goalie skills are still subject to discussion today.

Seth recounted his decision to mask his face after a nasty hit knocked out his front teeth during a play-off game while in goal for Rossland.

His employment at Cominco allowed him access to the fire hall’s plastic shop.

His first mask was fiberglass, based on a mold made by team physician, Dr. Jack Colbert. (Perhaps one of the longest Smokies fans in history, beloved Dr. John George ‘Jack’ Colbert M.D., F.R.C.S., passed on Dec. 14, 2021 just two months shy of his 100th birthday.)

By the time Seth returned to Europe in 1963, many goaltenders were sporting masks like his.

He produced masks for many goaltenders, including Glen Hall.

Most of the masks have been scattered around the globe.

“To find an authentic mask is a fantastic achievement and it is a long overdue addition to Trail’s hockey collection,” says Trail archivist Addison Oberg. “Come by and see it!”

Seth Martin passed away in Trail with his family by his side on Sept. 6, 2014.

“After a courageous and hard fought battle with cancer the final buzzer has sounded,” the family shared in his memorial.

