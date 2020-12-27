Trail Blazers: Remembering Christmas past

Trail Blazers is a weekly feature in partnership with the Trail Museum & Archives

This week’s Trail Blazers is looking through the lens into a vibrant shot of Cedar Avenue decorated for Christmas on a December day in 1965, featuring a glowing West Kootenay Power Light Company (WKP) building at dusk.

The WKP building was often decorated for holidays and major commemorations, taking pride in their well-dressed window exhibits featuring the latest in electrical appliances.

In the foreground is the familiar Kootenay Drugs sign, located in the Lymington Building, at the corner of Cedar Avenue and Spokane Street.

A bustling city during the 1950s and 1960s, downtown Trail lacked little in terms of retail choices for residents, including the Hudson’s Bay, Eaton’s, and a variety of clothing, footwear, jewelry and drug stores.

