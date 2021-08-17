Trail Blazers: Remembering the cool …

Trail Blazers is a weekly feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

Following the July heat wave and ongoing heavy blanket of wildfire smoke smothering the city, locals may be ready for some cooler days like collections coordinator Addison Oberg, as she shares this image, one of her favorites.

“Are you missing the calm, cold winter nights in Trail?” asks Oberg, from the Trail Museum and Archives. “We are too, but they will be here soon! Here is a picture of downtown in the 1930’s at night in November. The streets seem extra reflective after a winter storm.”

For this photo, and to view more in the Trail Historical Society collection, visit the website British Columbia Regional Digitized History: bcrdh.ca.

