The 1997 flood brought water and debris down to Trail from Gorge Creek. Photo: Trail Historical Society

The 1997 flood brought water and debris down to Trail from Gorge Creek. Photo: Trail Historical Society

Trail Blazers: Remembering the flood of ‘97

Trail Blazers is a weekly historical feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

This week’s Trail Blazers is looking back 24 years to April 1997, when the city experienced its last major flood disaster.

That spring the Gorge Creek culverts – located on the mountainside of West Trail – were filled with debris due to exceptionally heavy rains.

On Sunday, April 20, water spilled anywhere and everywhere it could, mainly along Spokane Street and Ravine Street, as the culvert behind the former RCMP building on Pine Avenue was blocked by portions of the roadbed.

Read more: Trail striken by flood, 50 years later

Read more: Trail Blazers. the roaring ’20s

The community rallied, helping to push holes into the culvert, filling sandbags, and setting up an evacuation centre at the high school.

A 21-year old Trail man, Ken Plotnikoff, died the morning of April 20 after collapsing face-down into a foot-deep puddle of water on Cedar Avenue. The Times reported that a passerby pulled him up and firefighters tried to revive him, but he was pronounced dead on arrival at the Trail hospital. (It was later reported that Ken was electrocuted by a submerged electrical cable.)

Clean-up costs were estimated at $1.6 million.

Trail Historical Society

Besides downtown Trail, high water roared through Annable via Trail Creek that year, downing power lines and taking parts of the road, bridges, trees and banks along with it. Fruitvale residents also battled overflowing waterways as Deer Creek and Beaver Creek raged that month.

The following was written on the back page of the Trail Daily Times supplement from April 25, 1997:

Community Spirit Beyond Planned Events

Part of what makes Trail and the surrounding area so special is how our citizens “band together” in good times and in bad.

This was never more evident than during the recent flooding in downtown Trail. The incredible efforts of all involved was just another shining example of determined, dedicated people working cooperatively to achieve a common goal.

The mayor and council of the City of Trail wishes to express their sincere thanks and gratitude to … volunteers; businesses and local industry; churches; the military; service clubs; neighbouring communities; schools; contractors; utility companies and protective services.

That year the mayor was Dieter Bogs. The six city councillors were: Robert Cacchioni, Gordon DeRosa, Gordon Gattafoni, Elizabeth Cytra, Norman Gabana, and Fred Romano.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailLocal History

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The Trail Daily Times Times published this supplement to the Friday, April 25, 1997 edition. Within is photos and how Trail citizens and their neighbours pitched in to help the city recover.

The Trail Daily Times Times published this supplement to the Friday, April 25, 1997 edition. Within is photos and how Trail citizens and their neighbours pitched in to help the city recover.

Previous story
Greater Trail volunteers, the heart of hospice care

Just Posted

Email letters to editor@trailtimes.ca.
Letter: Stand up for your taxpaying citizens

“We are no longer asking, but imploring that something be done.”

Nelson and Trail saw another jump in cases. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control
COVID-19 cases in Nelson area this year surpass 2020 total

Nelson’s latest high is 20 cases

The 1997 flood brought water and debris down to Trail from Gorge Creek. Photo: Trail Historical Society
Trail Blazers: Remembering the flood of ‘97

Trail Blazers is a weekly historical feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

During National Volunteer Week, hospices across B.C. are celebrating their dedicated volunteers who collectively support over 120,000 British Columbians annually with hospice palliative care. Photo: Matthew Bennett on Unsplash
Greater Trail volunteers, the heart of hospice care

National Volunteer Week runs from April 19 to April 25

Jack and Holly Hanson learning how to make waterproof matches with Scouter Melissa Cackette.
Beaver Valley kids keep scouting with COVID measures in place

From now until June 15, go to scoutpopcorn.ca to view options and order right to your door.

A large crowd protested against COVID-19 measures at Sunset Beach in Vancouver on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Snapchat)
VIDEO: Large, police-patrolled crowds gather at Vancouver beach for COVID protests

Vancouver police said they patrolled the area and monitored all gatherings

FILE – RCMP officers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 stand by as protesters opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion block rail lines, in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Very scary’: B.C. travel rules too vague, shouldn’t involve police, civil liberties group says

BCCLA said that speaking with communities could have avoided top-down approach

Balsamroot, pictured here, can be found on Sunflower Hill in the Kimberley Nature Park, Eager Hill, Wycliffe Buttes, and many other areas across the Rocky Mountain Trench. (Paul Rodgers file)
Spring’s yearly spectacle of balsamroot

Ever year in May, balsamroot emerges for a brief showy period

Ocean Legacy Foundation members conduct a shoreline pollution cleanup in Vancouver. (OLP)
It’s time to end ‘suffocating’ plastic pollution along B.C. shorelines, advocates urge

This Earth Day, Ocean Legacy Foundation is launching a free educational platform to educate the public about plastic pollution

A teacher-librarian in Nanaimo was fired in 2019 for checking out an age-inappropriate graphic novel to a student. The discipline agreement was published Wednesday, April 21. (News Bulletin file photo)
B.C. teacher-librarian fired for checking out too-graphic graphic novel to student

Teacher had been previously disciplined and suspended on two occasions

Former University of Victoria rowing coach Barney Williams is photographed in the stands during the Greater Victoria Invitational at CARSA Performance Gym at the University of Victoria in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, November 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Former B.C. university rowing coach ‘deeply sorry’ after complaints

Barney Williams says he’s been committed to ensuring no other member of the roster had a similar experience

Aria Pendak Jefferson cuddles ChiChi, the family cat that ran away two years ago in Ucluelet. The feline was missing until Courtney Johnson and Barry Edge discovered her in the parking lot of the Canadian Princess earlier this month. Aria and her parents were reunited with ChiChi in a parking lot in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
B.C. girl’s wish granted as her cat came back, two years later

Courtenay family reunited with cat that went missing in Ucluelet in 2019

FILE – The Instagram app is shown on an iPhone in Toronto on Monday, March 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Judge acquits B.C. teen boy ‘set up’ on sex assault charge based on Instagram messages

The girl and her friends did not have ‘good intentions’ towards the accused, judge says

Kai Palkeinen recently helped a car stuck on the riverbed near the Big Eddy Bridge. While the car could not be saved, some of the driver’s belongings were. It’s common for vehicles to get stuck in the area due to significantly changing river levels from Revelstoke Dam. (Photo by Kai Palkeinen)
“I just sank a car’: Revelstoke resident wants Columbia River better protected

Although it’s not permitted, the riverbed near the city is popular for off roading

Most Read