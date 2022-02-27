Trail Blazers: Saluti to the best homemade wine in the world

Trail Blazers is a weekly historical feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

Homemade vino rosso and vino bianco were pleasing to the palate of a sommelier lucky enough to be invited to the City of Trail for a wine-tasting competition 45 years ago this month.

“Trail’s reputation for exemplary homemade wines was in full force on Saturday, February 19, 1977,” explains Sarah Benson-Lord, from the Trail Museum and Archives. “Here, wine taster for Ste. Michelle wines of Victoria, Joseph Vollmer, prepares to test the bouquet of a white wine during the wine-tasting contest held in the Cominco Gym.”

This photo, captured during a question period between the formal judging of the whites and the reds, saw many contestants and spectators gather round.

That year, 15 entries were submitted in the white wine category and more than 30 were submitted in the red category.

Vollmer indicated the reds were particularly difficult to judge that year and he showed considerable hesitation before choosing the best wines from those submitted.

Bill Robinson of Sunningdale scored the winning white and Sante Berno of West Trail won the trophy for the best red.

Wine making continues to be a popular pastime for Trail residents, especially the Italian community.

