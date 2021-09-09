Trail Blazers: School safety patrol 50+ years ago

Trail Blazers is a weekly historical feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

Perfect timing for this week’s Trail Blazers historical feature is this photo from the Trail Daily Times dated Sept. 6, 1968.

The caption reads: Members of the James L. Webster School safety patrol are on duty 15 minutes before school in the morning, at noon dismissal, and 15 minutes after school. The patrol members are drawn from Grade 5, 6, and 7 and work on a voluntary basis in rotation. The patrols perform an essential part in providing safe crosswalks for students, in particular the younger children starting school. Motorists are reminded to take special care when driving in school zones.

Do you recognize who’s in this photo?

