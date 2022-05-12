For 50+ years in May, until the pandemic hit in 2020, Silver City Days has drawn large crowds to downtown streets. Midway rides, like this one from the ’80s called ‘Ring of Fire,’ have always been a thrilling attraction. Photo: Trail Historical Society

Trail Blazers: Silver City version of ‘Ring of Fire’

Trail Blazers is a weekly feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

With many likely feeling a little blue after a third straight year of no Silver City Days — and pining for some good eats that only a street vendor can serve up — for this week’s Trail Blazers feature, Addison Oberg pays homage to the May-held event celebrating all things Trail.

“We are all missing the always anticipated annual Silver City Days festival this year,” said Oberg, collections coordinator. “This is the third year of not having the festival in town due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Here is a shot of the “Ring of Fire” ride from the 1980’s for some nostalgia, she adds.

“While we wait in hopes of next year, we can all dream of fair food and festivals to come in the future.”

