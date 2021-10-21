Forty seven years ago, a group of 12 Trail teens broke a world record for non-stop continuous shinny played. Photo: Trail Historical Society

Forty seven years ago, a group of 12 Trail teens broke a world record for non-stop continuous shinny played. Photo: Trail Historical Society

Trail Blazers: Teenagers play the longest shinny game ever

The record breaking feat took place over 16 hours in a City of Trail park on Oct. 26, 1974

Here’s a record-remarkable look back in time.

Forty seven years ago, a group of 12 Trail teens broke a world record for non-stop continuous shinny played.

Moreover, after scanning several hundred “longest” records on GuinnessWorldRecords.com and not finding anything to the contrary, the Trail Times is going out on a limb to say this Silver City feat from 1974 still stands.

It all began that year when the teenagers read an article published in the Trail Daily Times noting a group of Ontario girls who played a continuous game of shinny for 14 hours, two minutes.

“Not to be outdone, this group of young men were up to the challenge,” notes Sarah Benson-Lord, Trail Museum and Archives manager.

Beginning at 5 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 1974, the boys beat that record by over one hour at Glenmerry park.

Clocking 16 hours, fueled by coffee and monitored by Dr. Nick Schmitt, the game wrapped up at 9 p.m.

Made up of two teams — the Superstars and the All-Stars — the final tally was 369 to 302 respectively.

Participating in the record-breaking game were, front row, L-R: James Beamish, Ron Dimock, Anne Birukow (scorekeeper), Mario Lioce and Murray Gilchrist. Back row, L-R: Pat Healey, Gordon McLeod, Gordon Brown, Mike Schmitt, David Bay, Glen White, Ron Burgan and Dale Glover.

Tip: To read more Trail Blazers stories click on the “Local History” tag on the bottom of this story.

Read more: The best lunch counter ever

Read more: Ceremony honours Trail airman and 22 other killed in Second World War fighter plane


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailLocal History

Previous story
Columbia Institute for Renewable Energy forum points way to resilient future
Next story
Halloween fun goes at Trail market on Saturday

Just Posted

A picture of Kaden Madge, 17, who was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 19. (Contributed)
Missing Kelowna teen may be in Castlegar area

Forty seven years ago, a group of 12 Trail teens broke a world record for non-stop continuous shinny played. Photo: Trail Historical Society
Trail Blazers: Teenagers play the longest shinny game ever

Photo: Trail Times
Breaking: Trail RCMP looking for two suspects involved in an alleged theft and assault

Trail Smoke Eaters named their leadership group earlier this month. From left: Nic Roussell, Coalson Wolford, Ethan Willoughby, and Jordan Hendry.
Trail Smoke Eaters on the road for BCHL showcase