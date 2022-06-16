Photo: Trail Historical Society

Trail Blazers: The city’s very own sandlot

Trail Blazers is a weekly feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

It’s that time of year to dust off the old bat and glove and capture a sense of nostalgia with a re-watch of the longtime favourite coming-of-age flick, The Sandlot.

“This image was too perfect to not mention the gang of wannabe baseball pros depicted in the 1993 classic,” says Addison Oberg, referring to the American sports/comedy film.

“While this scene was certainly not an uncommon sight in Trail, casual games of ‘pick-up’ baseball were not often recorded or photographed because they happened all the time,” Oberg said.

“These young men are crowding around a team member of the ‘Crowns’ baseball team who seem to be explaining the ropes to them.”

If anyone has memories to share from Trail games played in the good ol’ days, Oberg would love to hear them.

“This archivist can only imagine containing the enthusiasm for the sport in a crowd like that,” she said.

“But I am sure I would make good use of the phrase ‘You’re killing me Smalls!’”

“You’re killin’ me Smalls” is an iconic line from The Sandlot, set in 1962 Los Angeles.

The film follows the quiet and sheltered Scotty Smalls as he tries to make friends in his new town.

