Trail Fire Department Lieutenant Fred Nagel and firefighter Gordon Whyte, circa 1970. Photo: Trail Historical Society

Trail Blazers: Our very own ‘Toy Story’

Starting a month before Christmas five decades ago, Santa welcomed all the help from a hot team of Trail elves who were eager to make sure no toy — or child — was left behind.

This photo dated Nov. 26, 1970, tells the tale of Christmas goodwill in the city.

“Two members of the Trail Fire Department, Lieutenant Fred Nagel (left) and firefighter Gordon Whyte, repair broken toys for distribution at Christmas by the Trail Relief Organization,” explains Sarah Benson-Lord, Trail museum and archives manager.

“Both the Warfield and Trail fire departments were involved in this generous holiday initiative as a way to give back to the community and make use of those forgotten, misfit toys.”

