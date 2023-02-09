This fancy float was paraded through Trail in the mid-1960s. Photo: Trail Historical Society

This fancy float was paraded through Trail in the mid-1960s. Photo: Trail Historical Society

Trail Blazers: The Heart of Industry and Funland

Trail Blazers is a weekly feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

This rather elaborate float titled, “The Heart of Industry and Funland in Beautiful B.C.,” was featured in a City of Trail parade in the mid-1960s.

“It is a bit too on-theme for us to not mention for upcoming Valentine’s Day celebrations,” says Trail archivist Addison Oberg. “The float is a celebration of all of our local communities, Rossland, Warfield, Tadanac, and of course, Trail.”

When this photo was snapped, Tadanac was still a municipality. Two became one on Jan. 1, 1969 when Tadanac, incorporated in 1922, amalgamated with the City of Trail.

Read more: Trail salutes the city’s finest

Read more: Trail pioneers enjoy coffee, tea and sandwiches at the Civic Reception (photos)

Read more: Pioneers luncheon celebrates Trail’s long-time residents

City of TrailLocal History

Previous story
Poppy campaign in Trail supports Sacred Space
Next story
12-hour benefit concert for child crash survivor to be held in Castlegar

Just Posted

Mark Allen, owner of Performance Fitness, (pictured) and Pride Gym’s Glen Kalesniko were given the green light to reopen their respective gyms to the public on Feb. 8. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail gyms given green light; grateful to community

A benefit concert for Meadow Moonflower Mullaney will be held Feb 18. Photo: GoFundMe/screenshot
12-hour benefit concert for child crash survivor to be held in Castlegar

Brian Pipes stands just below his name on the Home of Champions monument; the longtime baseball coach and administrator is headed to the Babe Ruth League Hall of Fame. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail baseball coach earns call to Babe Ruth Hall of Fame

This fancy float was paraded through Trail in the mid-1960s. Photo: Trail Historical Society
Trail Blazers: The Heart of Industry and Funland