Trail Blazers: The Heart of Industry and Funland

Trail Blazers is a weekly feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

This fancy float was paraded through Trail in the mid-1960s. Photo: Trail Historical Society

This rather elaborate float titled, “The Heart of Industry and Funland in Beautiful B.C.,” was featured in a City of Trail parade in the mid-1960s.

“It is a bit too on-theme for us to not mention for upcoming Valentine’s Day celebrations,” says Trail archivist Addison Oberg. “The float is a celebration of all of our local communities, Rossland, Warfield, Tadanac, and of course, Trail.”

When this photo was snapped, Tadanac was still a municipality. Two became one on Jan. 1, 1969 when Tadanac, incorporated in 1922, amalgamated with the City of Trail.

Read more: Trail salutes the city’s finest

Read more: Trail pioneers enjoy coffee, tea and sandwiches at the Civic Reception (photos)

Read more: Pioneers luncheon celebrates Trail’s long-time residents

City of TrailLocal History