Trail Blazers: The memorable Moynes Motors

Today, we look back to 1963 and a wonderful shot of the Moynes Motors B/A service station at the corner of Bay Avenue and Farwell Street in downtown Trail.

Dougald “Speed” Moynes, a renowned young hockey player, was recruited to Trail by the smelter’s Pete McIntyre in 1923 to play for the Trail Smoke Eaters.

Pete provided him work and Speed, who had already won an Allan Cup with the Melville Millionaires, spent seven years working for the company and helping build the Smoke Eater legacy.

Eventually, his entrepreneurial tendencies led him to the hauling business and then a service station and car sales.

Starting out first at the intersection of Pine Avenue and Victoria Street, the Moynes empire grew when they took over the McLean-Butorac building on the opposite corner of Bay and Farwell, a building that still stands today.

By 1956, the business needed more room to provide the same quality service it always had.

Pictured here is the business on the current site of the TD Bank, next to the famous Speedway, and several bowery businesses still operating behind.

Moynes Motors across the street still remained opened for car sales.

For those who remember the 1980s, a donut shop took over this property after Speed’s passing in 1984.

