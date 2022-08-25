Trail Blazers: The Oddball Bus

Trail Blazers is a weekly feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

Drivers loathed driving bus #20 up the Rossland hill because, at best, it would only go 15 kilometres an hour. Photo: Trail Historical Society

There has been quite a resurgence of interest in buses, transportation, auto shops and all things motorized at the Trail archives this summer.

“It has given me a chance to share one of the many buses that was a part of the numerous lines that went to Salmo, Fruitvale, Rossland, Castlegar and even Nelson, from Trail,” says Addison Oberg, archivist, Trail Museum and Archives.

Oberg provides a photo of the “White Bus #20,” circa 1941.

This particular bus was used primarily for the Salmo run, but it also did trips up to Rossland, the smelter hill and across town.

“This was the ‘oddball’ bus,” Oberg notes. “It had very little power and drivers loathed driving it up the Rossland hill at approximately 15 kilometres an hour.”

The bus also had a tendency to lean.

“According to reports, if it was coming down the Rossland hill, it leaned to the left when it was put away in the garage, but if it came from the bus depot in Trail, it leaned to the right,” Oberg adds.

“Shown in this picture are Tommy Vassey, the man in front is driver Frank Abar and there are two unidentified women with them.”

Does anyone remember this or other buses?

