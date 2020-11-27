Trail Blazers: The Savoy Café and a founding family

Trail Blazers is a weekly historical feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

In 1927, Lee Sing opened the Savoy Café in downtown Trail. This photo is undated, but was likely taken in the 1930s or early 1940s. Photo: Trail Historical Society

For all those in Trail who love to dine out in the city, looking back at one of the first fine eateries is quite fitting, nostalgic really, for this week’s Trail Blazers.

Town pioneer Lee Sing paid his head tax, arrived in Vancouver in 1909, and then moved to Trail in 1911 with his family.

The Lee Family operated the Savoy Cafe, now called the Canton Cafe. Back: Lee Chiang Kai/Lee Sing, Lillian Rose, Mrs. Rhoda Lee. Middle: Two unidentified, Don, Penny, Pearl. Standing in front: Bill. Photo: Trail Historical Society

In 1927, Mr Sing became proprietor of The Savoy Café, one of the more modern restaurants in the city’s downtown.

The Savoy had a walk-in freezer, a walk-in refrigerator, air conditioning, and a soda fountain. There were stained glass doors, booths with red velvet privacy drapes, and bas-relief designs (sculptures) on the walls.

The family lived in the small apartment above.

Located at 1318 Bay Avenue, the Savoy was sold in 1950. It then became the Silver City Grill, run by Frank Lee, and later the Moonlight Cafe, operated by Mrs. Rhoda Lee.

Today, the restaurant is the Canton Cafe.

On July 1, 2020 Benny and Ursula Chong quietly celebrated their 50th year owning Canton Cafe in downtown Trail.

