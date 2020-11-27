Trail Blazers: The Savoy Café and a founding family

For all those in Trail who love to dine out in the city, looking back at one of the first fine eateries is quite fitting, nostalgic really, for this week’s Trail Blazers.
Town pioneer Lee Sing paid his head tax, arrived in Vancouver in 1909, and then moved to Trail in 1911 with his family.
In 1927, Mr Sing became proprietor of The Savoy Café, one of the more modern restaurants in the city’s downtown.
The Savoy had a walk-in freezer, a walk-in refrigerator, air conditioning, and a soda fountain. There were stained glass doors, booths with red velvet privacy drapes, and bas-relief designs (sculptures) on the walls.
The family lived in the small apartment above.
Located at 1318 Bay Avenue, the Savoy was sold in 1950. It then became the Silver City Grill, run by Frank Lee, and later the Moonlight Cafe, operated by Mrs. Rhoda Lee.
Today, the restaurant is the Canton Cafe.
On July 1, 2020 Benny and Ursula Chong quietly celebrated their 50th year owning Canton Cafe in downtown Trail.
