Trail Blazers: Then and Now

Trail Blazers is a weekly feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

In contrast to last week’s Trail Blazers (Dec. 22 Pg. 2) showing a snow-less downtown at Christmas circa 1966, this photo of the early 1960s on Bay Avenue facing south shows a particularly heavy snowfall.

Note the Arlington Hotel in the background looking very distinguished lined with a white snowy blanket.

The same Bay Avenue locale on Tuesday, showing the heavy dump from Christmas and Boxing Day 2022 mostly melted, filling the street with deep puddles of slush. As we head into the holiday weekend, the Trail Times and Trail Museum and Archives staff wishes everyone a safe and happy New Year. See you in 2023!

Above is a photo from the same Bay Avenue locale on Tuesday, showing the heavy dump from Christmas and Boxing Day 2022 mostly melted, filling the street with deep puddles of slush.

As we head into the holiday weekend, the Trail Times and Trail Museum and Archives staff wishes everyone a safe and happy New Year.

See you in 2023!

