Trail Blazers is a weekly feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

Remember washing cars as a way to raise money for the Trail high school?

“Calendar school is back in session and for some this may be a perfect ‘back to school” throwback,’” says Addison Oberg, archivist at the Trail museum. “This picture is a car wash held in September 1972 by the J.L. Crowe music department,” she notes.

“Featured in this photo are Syd’s Dixie Lee in the foreground, and the uniquely shaped Johnny’s Muffler in the background, both on Pine Avenue.”

City of TrailLocal History