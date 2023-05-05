Trail Blazers: West Kootenay Archers

Trail Blazers is a weekly feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

July 1983: Jerry Bond (left), with Stewart Davies and his mother Maureen taking a shot at a moving deer target on a pulley system. Photos: Trail Historical Society

Addison Oberg is not only a seasoned archivist, she’s also a seasoned archer.

After the annual spring bow shoot was held last weekend at the Casino Gun Range, and Oberg was in attendance as she competes every year, a timely subject for this week’s Trail Blazers is the West Kootenay Archers.

Turnout was small for the two-day event this year she says, observing that the club has fallen off the radar over time and many people may not know the archers group exists.

“They have been around for decades and I would hate to see such a fun club/organization get disbanded due to lack of financial support,” she explains, mentioning insurance on the property costs thousands of dollars annually.

Anyone interested in joining the West Kootenay Archers is encouraged to follow the club on Facebook and email: westkootenayarchers@gmail.com.

Attached are photos from a shoot circa July 1983.

“The West Kootenay Archers Association was proud to deliver its annual spring shoot last weekend in Casino with an attendance of around 80 people,” the Trail Times story reads. “While the organization has been around for decades, the event was mainly attended by locals from Nelson, Castlegar, Rossland, Fruitvale, Trail and as far east as Creston.”

Kiwanis was in attendance selling hot dogs and hamburgers and there were a ton of prizes and plenty of lost arrows that year.

The story noted that events held prior to 1983 welcomed archers from Idaho, Washington, Oregon, Alberta and Vancouver, totaling near 200 people on occasion.

“While that number has dwindled, the club would love to see new faces and keep the sport alive in our area,” the story reads. “The organizers are currently raising funds for their steep insurance bills to keep the club afloat and ask that if anyone’s interested in traditional or compound bow shooting, to give it a try and sign up for an annual membership.”

Archery requires focus, strength and determination, notes archerygb.com.

Whether you’re a performance athlete or just having a go, archery is great for body and mind.

Shooting takes concentration, calming your mind as you focus on the target, and can mean that any worries you have are left aside while at the range.

Drawing a bow takes energy, burning calories and toning and strengthening muscles in your arms and back.

Walking to the shooting line and then to the target to collect arrows also burns energy and means you’ll get your steps in faster than you think.

When exercise is enjoyable we’re more likely to do it ,and what could be more enjoyable than spending time with your club, shooting arrows and working on your aim?

At tournaments, archers can walk up to five miles each day, burning between 100 and 150 active calories every 30 minutes.

