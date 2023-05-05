Trail Blazers: West Kootenay Archers

Addison Oberg is not only a seasoned archivist, she’s also a seasoned archer.
After the annual spring bow shoot was held last weekend at the Casino Gun Range, and Oberg was in attendance as she competes every year, a timely subject for this week’s Trail Blazers is the West Kootenay Archers.
Turnout was small for the two-day event this year she says, observing that the club has fallen off the radar over time and many people may not know the archers group exists.
“They have been around for decades and I would hate to see such a fun club/organization get disbanded due to lack of financial support,” she explains, mentioning insurance on the property costs thousands of dollars annually.
Anyone interested in joining the West Kootenay Archers is encouraged to follow the club on Facebook and email: westkootenayarchers@gmail.com.
Attached are photos from a shoot circa July 1983.
“The West Kootenay Archers Association was proud to deliver its annual spring shoot last weekend in Casino with an attendance of around 80 people,” the Trail Times story reads. “While the organization has been around for decades, the event was mainly attended by locals from Nelson, Castlegar, Rossland, Fruitvale, Trail and as far east as Creston.”
Kiwanis was in attendance selling hot dogs and hamburgers and there were a ton of prizes and plenty of lost arrows that year.
The story noted that events held prior to 1983 welcomed archers from Idaho, Washington, Oregon, Alberta and Vancouver, totaling near 200 people on occasion.
“While that number has dwindled, the club would love to see new faces and keep the sport alive in our area,” the story reads. “The organizers are currently raising funds for their steep insurance bills to keep the club afloat and ask that if anyone’s interested in traditional or compound bow shooting, to give it a try and sign up for an annual membership.”