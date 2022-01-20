Trail Blazers: When Dr. Hook checked in for a visit

Trail Blazers is a weekly feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

Dr. Hook thrilled fans during a stopover in Trail, Jan. 21, 1977. Were you there? Photo: Trail Historical Society

Here’s an image that will lead many on a walk down memory lane.

Excitement was in the air for weeks before the famous Dr. Hook made a stopover in Trail 45 years ago and took to the stage with classics like The Cover of Rolling Stone, Only Sixteen, and A Little Bit More. Those were just a few of the Dr. Hook songs that filled the airwaves of CJAT back in the days of AM radio, when this Trail station was the primary source of music for so many.

The legendary Dr. Hook played an energetic set to a full audience of 1,500 fans in the Cominco gymnasium on Friday, Jan. 21, 1977.

“This photo, gracing the cover of the Trail Daily Times on Monday, January 24, was taken as Dennis Locorriere (left) and Rik Elswit explained the thrill that hits you when you get your picture on the cover of that other famous publication, Rolling Stone magazine,” Sarah Benson-Lord, Trail Museum and Archives manager, quipped.

“Did you attend this concert?

“Let us know what you remember!”

