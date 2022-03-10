Trail Blazers: When pep bands were popular at Smokies games

Trail Blazers is a weekly feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

Pep bands were a popular way to get the audience pumped for a Smokies home game back in the day. The date on this photo is unknown, but likely was taken in the mid to late 1950s. Photo: Trail Historical Society

Trail Smoke Eaters World Championship Teams Day is celebrated in the City of Trail on March 12.

“This relatively new day of recognition is to celebrate both of the world championship teams,” explains Addison Oberg, collections coordinator for the Trail Museum and Archives.

“In 1939 and again in 1961, the Trail Smoke Eaters did the impossible; went head to head with the world’s best and came out victorious,” she adds.

“Like these exuberant fans from the ‘Al’s You Pal’ band and the fans in the seats — we encourage all to bedeck themselves in Smoke Eaters apparel on Saturday, March 12. If you’ve got it, flaunt it!”

On Feb. 28, Trail council officially announced the 2022 proclamation:

Whereas, the Trail Smoke Eaters, proudly representing the City of Trail and Canada, won the World Hockey Championship tournaments on Feb. 12, 1939 and March 12, 1961 in Europe, respectively;

And whereas, as a result of these historic tours, the Trail Smoke Eaters legacy is renowned worldwide and continues to garner enthusiasm and admiration;

And whereas the City of Trail is synonymous with hockey, due in large part to the achievements and triumphs of these two teams, who remarkably defied odds with skill and grace to reach the pinnacle of senior hockey supremacy on a global scale;

And whereas both teams and their management serve as unparalleled benchmarks for the tenacity, ability, and altruism that all Trail athletes, coaches, builders, and volunteers strive to demonstrate to this day;

Now, therefore we, Trail City Council, do hereby proclaim March 12 of each year as “Trail Smoke Eaters World Championship Teams Day,” in the City of Trail.

