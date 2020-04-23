The Trail Times is starting a new historical feature for our Thursday editions

The earliest frontline healthcare workers in Trail. From left to right: Dr. Thom, Nurse Struthers, Dr. Coghlin, Nurse Teen Thom, and an unidentified nurse. (Photo courtesy the Trail Historical Society collection/Trail Museum and Archives)

In partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives, the Times is starting a Page 2 feature for our Thursday editions that we are simply calling, “Trail Blazers.” The idea is to remember the past by running photographs that we find particularly compelling, today.

For the inaugural feature, as we salute all our present healthcare workers, it seemed most fitting to look back at the city’s first medical frontliners given they also faced a pandemic, the Spanish flu, from 1918 to 1920. It’s difficult to fathom how challenging it must have been to care for the sick without the medical advances we have today. This photo, dated 1912, shows Trail’s hospital staff outside of Dr. Thom’s residence, next to the hospital, located on Cedar Avenue and Helena Street back then.

