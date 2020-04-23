The earliest frontline healthcare workers in Trail. From left to right: Dr. Thom, Nurse Struthers, Dr. Coghlin, Nurse Teen Thom, and an unidentified nurse. (Photo courtesy the Trail Historical Society collection/Trail Museum and Archives)

Trail Blazers

The Trail Times is starting a new historical feature for our Thursday editions

In partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives, the Times is starting a Page 2 feature for our Thursday editions that we are simply calling, “Trail Blazers.” The idea is to remember the past by running photographs that we find particularly compelling, today.

For the inaugural feature, as we salute all our present healthcare workers, it seemed most fitting to look back at the city’s first medical frontliners given they also faced a pandemic, the Spanish flu, from 1918 to 1920. It’s difficult to fathom how challenging it must have been to care for the sick without the medical advances we have today. This photo, dated 1912, shows Trail’s hospital staff outside of Dr. Thom’s residence, next to the hospital, located on Cedar Avenue and Helena Street back then.

For the latest on COVID click here: Trail Times latest news


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusLocal History

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Church bells ringing in Trail

Just Posted

Community kitchens still cooking in the Lower Columbia

Kitchen program makes changes amid pandemic to bring power of food to the people

Trail Blazers

The Trail Times is starting a new historical feature for our Thursday editions

Kootenay Columbia School District expanding school care to Tier 2 essential workers

District asks parents to fill out a survey before Monday to help with planning

Church bells ringing in Trail

St. Andrew’s Anglican Church is ringing their bell nightly until this pandemic ends

West Kootenay governments lower flags to honour 22 lives lost in Nova Scotia mass shooting

Grand Forks, Trail and Rossland latest communities to lower flags

VIDEO: An inside look at Nelson’s overdose prevention site

The ANKORS video shows how a client uses drugs and services at the site

‘Multiple patients’: Recordings of first responders reveal chaos in Nova Scotia mass-shooting

Recordings show attempts to help the first victims amid burning homes in the village of Portapique, N.S.

Police investigating after newborn baby found dead inside portable toilet on Downtown Eastside

Police are urging the mother or any witnesses to come forward

B.C. man bowled over by $16 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot

White Rock’s Tibor Tusnady bought the sole winning ticket in the April 15 draw

Virtual tool allows B.C. health-care workers to monitor COVID-19 patients remotely

Digital health dashboard allows remote monitoring of patients as they recover from home

UPDATE: VPD identify suspect in ‘racially motivated’ attack on Asian man with dementia

Police have released photos and videos of the suspect they believe is behind the incident.

Hunting, fishing added to list of B.C.’s essential service during pandemic

Hunting is under Food and Agriculture Service Providers in the list of essential services

COVID-19: ICBC’s cancellation fee waivers approved by regulator

Reduced, suspended vehicle insurance available for business

COVID-19: Virtual route hearings set for Trans Mountain pipeline

Oral questions, site visits cancelled for 22 B.C. sessions

Most Read