Trail business completes $11,000 pledge to hospital campaign

The Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) Health Foundation has received $3,000 from Grant Thornton LLP for the Emergency Department Campaign.

This donation completes their $11,000 commitment for the Patient and Family Kitchen in the new Emergency Department at KBRH.

Photo: Doug Sperry, KBRH Health Foundation Board Director (right), accepted this generous donation from the Grant Thornton’s Don Catalano, Partner (centre), and Robert Bogue, Senior Accountant (left).

The foundation is fundraising for a $1 million Emergency Department Campaign. Coinciding with construction of the new $19M+ Emergency Department at KBRH, the foundation has committed to raising $1 M to purchase state of the art equipment to support patient care.



