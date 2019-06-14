(City of Trail photo)

Trail celebrates Rainbow Crosswalk tonight

Event goes 6 p.m. by the Trail Riverfront Centre, community invited

TRAIL – A celebration of diversity and inclusion will take place at Trail’s new rainbow crosswalk on Friday, June 14 at 6 p.m. in Jubilee Park (the green space behind the Trail Riverfront Centre), thanks to the efforts of Pride Trail and Freedom Quest.

These two local organizations fundraised over 50 per cent of the costs associated with the crosswalk installation and materials (6 colours of System 400 Cold Plastic paint), with the City of Trail contributing the remaining funds to bring the project to fruition.

Pride Trail and Freedom Quest ran a very successful fundraising campaign to secure donations through major local sponsors and a community initiative program (Go Fund Me).

They will recognize all major sponsors and those who contributed $100 or more to the community initiative program at the celebration.

A decorative vinyl wrap, located just outside the Trail Riverfront Centre, commemorates the installation of the sidewalk and also displays the major sponsors’ logos.

Pride Trail and Freedom Quest are also the organizers of the event and encourage everyone to join them in recognizing their generous sponsors, and to enjoy cupcakes, speeches and music.

The City of Trail extends thanks to Pride Trail and Freedom Quest and looks forward to celebrating with the community.

