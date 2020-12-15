Reverend Meridyth Robertson will be dishing up take-out Christmas dinner on Wednesday. Photo: Sheri Regnier

Reverend Meridyth Robertson will be dishing up take-out Christmas dinner on Wednesday. Photo: Sheri Regnier

Trail church serving up take-out Christmas dinner

With all B.C. churches shut down by government, a change of serving method was cooked up

What to do when there is a pandemic, Christmas is upon us, and locals are pining for a community dinner?

This was the predicament Reverends Meridyth and Gavin Robertson of First Presbyterian Church in downtown Trail found themselves in.

COVID-19, of course, has shutdown all in-person services until further notice. In that situation, the Robertson’s are keeping parishioners engaged by live streaming Sunday worship via Facebook. As well, their church groups and committees have been postponed or are running on Zoom.

With the church closed to the public, after much thought, they came up with a way to offer their annual Christmas dinner in a way that provides a hot nutritious meal to whomever would like it, while adhering to strict pandemic protocols.

This year it’s take-out only.

On Wednesday, Dec. 16 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. the community is invited to the annual dinner they’ve come to enjoy over the years. Church volunteers will dish the meal into take-out containers.

People will line up on the sidewalk in front of the church, follow the church walkway and volunteers will meet them near the front door with their take-out turkey and ham dinner with all the fixings.

Along with each meal will be a bottle of water and a packaged cookie for dessert.

ChristmasCity of Trail

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trail Blazers: The story of unrequited love and murder, 95 years later

Just Posted

Trail police warn of the latest phone/social media scams. Photo: Unsplash
Trail RCMP warn of recent scams

To read more on frauds and scams visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website

West Kootenay disc golfers can’t wait to play Little Bear Golf Course’s highly anticipated disc golf course addition this spring. Photo: submitted.
Little Bear adding disc-golf option to its par-3 course

Little Bear enjoys the infrastructure that will make it a one-of-a-kind disc golf course

Reverend Meridyth Robertson will be dishing up take-out Christmas dinner on Wednesday. Photo: Sheri Regnier
Trail church serving up take-out Christmas dinner

With all B.C. churches shut down by government, a change of serving method was cooked up

People walk by COVID-19 artwork including a painting of provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry along Government St. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Interior Health reports 250 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

A total of 837 cases remain active, with 28 in hospital and six in intensive care

Trail Smoke Eaters captain Cody Schiavon will join the University of Vermont for the second semester to play NCAA Div. 1 hockey. Photo: Jim Bailey.
Smoke Eaters captain to join U of Vermont

Smokies captain Cody Schiavon commits to Univ. of Vermont Catamounts for rest of 2020/21 season

A healthcare worker puts on protective equipment at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
2,146 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. since Friday, 49 deaths

Coronavirus vaccinations begin in B.C. Tuesday

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue president Nick Rivers. (PQB News file photo)
Hero reflects on harrowing rescue of man from raging Vancouver Island river

Nick Rivers rappelled into the Little Qualicum River to save a man clinging between two waterfalls

University of Washington Medical Center Pharmacy Manager Christine Meyer puts a tray of doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine into the deep freeze after the vaccine arrived at the University of Washington Medical Center’s Montlake campus Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Seattle. (Mike Siegel/The Seattle Times via AP, Pool)
COVID vaccine to roll out to health-care workers across B.C. by next week

B.C. has received 4,900 of the first batch of doses to be distributed across the country

(Pixabay.com)
Single British Columbians won’t have to spend Christmas alone under health orders

Those who live alone have a few options

The community mailboxes at Hwy 37 and Oolichan, Cablecar subdivision in Kitimat. Nov. 17, 2020. Clare Rayment/Kitimat Northern Sentinel
Sending holiday cheer this year? Canada Post bumps up deadlines amid unprecedented season

Parcel delivery for regional and national mail moved up to this week

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth defends government actions in the legislature, Feb. 19, 2020. (Hansard TV)
ICBC applies for 15% rate decrease as lawyers pushed out

Resolution tribunal to determine most injury awards

Seniors use gymnastics equipment for routines to improve their balance and flexibility, one of the programs developed to keep B.C.’s growing number of seniors active and independent. These programs have been suspended, seniors’ activity centres closed due to COVID-19. (Delta Gymnastics Society)
B.C. senior health indicators show strain as numbers grow

Wait times for long-term care continue to grow

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
BC SPCA calls for moratorium after minks, workers at farm contract COVID

More than 200 mink have died already at farm affected by COVID-19 in Chilliwack

Damien Dupont, visiting the Free Grace Baptist Church for an in-person service, during a time when there is a ban on gatherings, speaks to a television news crew outside the church on Dec. 13, 2020. (Jessica Peters/ The Progress)
3 Chilliwack churches could face charges for defying pandemic ban on in-person gatherings

Chilliwack RCMP began with awareness campaign but have now recommended charges for gatherings

Most Read