Trail community helps Girl Guides to ‘Discover Africa’

Twelve girls from Rossland, Trail, and Fruitvale, are heading to Kenya and Tanzania in June.
This group is made up of Rangers and Pathfinders who are all excited to experience a third world country with their own eyes and helping hands.
The girls will be meeting with other Girl Guide units on their trip and will assist with community projects.
The group-of-12 had a fundraising tea on the weekend and they have one final fundraiser coming up this week.
They are now selling tickets for a day-long burger and a beverage event at downtown Trail’s Arlington Bar & Grill on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
For tickets or more information contact Guider Erika Hayton at ehayton@telus.net.
newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter