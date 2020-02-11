Trail community helps Girl Guides to ‘Discover Africa’

An all day fundraiser event will go Wednesday, Feb. 12

The Kiwanis Club of Trail has donated $500 to the Girl Guides to help fund a trip to Africa that the troop is taking in June. From left: Kiwanis member Chris Vlanich; Keegan Hayton, Erika Hayton, Grace Bain, Margaret Moore, Cassidy Watson, from the Girl Guides; and Kiwanis’ Peter Thiessen. (Submitted photo)

Twelve girls from Rossland, Trail, and Fruitvale, are heading to Kenya and Tanzania in June.

This group is made up of Rangers and Pathfinders who are all excited to experience a third world country with their own eyes and helping hands.

The girls will be meeting with other Girl Guide units on their trip and will assist with community projects.

The group-of-12 had a fundraising tea on the weekend and they have one final fundraiser coming up this week.

They are now selling tickets for a day-long burger and a beverage event at downtown Trail’s Arlington Bar & Grill on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

For tickets or more information contact Guider Erika Hayton at ehayton@telus.net.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

