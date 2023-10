NICU project being rolled out in two phases, and budgeted at $700,000.

The Trail Fire Fighters Charitable Society has generously donated $2,000 to the KBRH Health Foundation’s Tier 3 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit project.

This contribution will purchase priority medical equipment for the KBRH’s Tier 3 NICU and help ensure more preemies can remain in the Kootenay Boundary for care.

Tier 3 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) on the fourth floor of KBRH means babies born preterm, with a low birth weight or with a health condition that requires intensive care, can stay close to home instead of being flown out of town to a larger centre for specialized care. This great step forward in advanced neonatal care at KBRH began in September 2022, when the regional hospital was approved for Tier 3 nursery status. The NICU will house three nursery beds with 24/7 nursing care.

Read more: New neonatal care unit to open at Trail hospital

Read more: KBRH stories

Charity and DonationsfirefightersKootenay Boundary Regional Hospital