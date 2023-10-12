The Trail Fire Fighters Charitable Society has generously donated $5,000 to the KBRH Health Foundation’s Orthopedic Enhancement Project. L-R: The Trail Fire Fighters Charitable Society, represented by Chelan Baulne and Clay Alderson, present this donation to Lisa Pasin, KBRH Health Foundation Executive Director. Photo: Submitted

The Trail Fire Fighters Charitable Society has generously donated $5,000 to the KBRH Health Foundation’s Orthopedic Enhancement Project. L-R: The Trail Fire Fighters Charitable Society, represented by Chelan Baulne and Clay Alderson, present this donation to Lisa Pasin, KBRH Health Foundation Executive Director. Photo: Submitted

Trail firefighters donate $5,000 to hospital project

KBRH orthopaedic fundraising now underway

The Trail Fire Fighters Charitable Society has generously donated $5,000 to the KBRH Health Foundation’s Orthopedic Enhancement Project.

This donation will support recruitment of two new orthopedic surgeons and a new level of service for patients, including total ankle replacements and hip knee replacements with one-day discharge.

Charity and DonationsfirefightersKootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

Previous story
Harvest Flea Market goes Sunday in downtown Trail
Next story
Bear tiptoes into Tiptons in Lake Cowichan on Thanksgiving morning

Just Posted

The Oasis Gentle Gems finished their season of pickleball on Thursday, Oct. 5. The group of about 20 players ages 35 to 83 met throughout the summer mornings on the leafy neighborhood courts. All participants were declared winners in this non-competitive gathering, celebrating with a wind-up potluck lunch. The group now moves indoors to enjoy pickleball sponsored by Trail recreation. The Oasis pickleball court opened in August 2019. Photo: Submitted
Pickleball play wraps up with a potluck party

The Trail Fire Fighters Charitable Society has generously donated $5,000 to the KBRH Health Foundation’s Orthopedic Enhancement Project. L-R: The Trail Fire Fighters Charitable Society, represented by Chelan Baulne and Clay Alderson, present this donation to Lisa Pasin, KBRH Health Foundation Executive Director. Photo: Submitted
Trail firefighters donate $5,000 to hospital project

X
Twice in 48 hours: Trail RCMP deliver life-saving medical assistance

Kootenay Boundary firefighters put out a dumpster fire in the alley of Cedar Ave. in downtown Trail. Photo: contributed
Kootenay Boundary Fire and Rescue crew douses dumpster fire in downtown Trail