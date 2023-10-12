Trail firefighters donate $5,000 to hospital project

The Trail Fire Fighters Charitable Society has generously donated $5,000 to the KBRH Health Foundation’s Orthopedic Enhancement Project. L-R: The Trail Fire Fighters Charitable Society, represented by Chelan Baulne and Clay Alderson, present this donation to Lisa Pasin, KBRH Health Foundation Executive Director. Photo: Submitted

This donation will support recruitment of two new orthopedic surgeons and a new level of service for patients, including total ankle replacements and hip knee replacements with one-day discharge.

