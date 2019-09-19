(Submitted photo)

Trail firefighters donate $5,000 to hospital

Proceeds are from the annual quad raffle

Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital Health Foundation has received $5,000 for the Emergency Department Campaign from the Trail Firefighters IAFF Local 941.

The funds were raised from the Trail Firefighters’ Quad Raffle.

Lisa Pasin, Director of Development (centre, left) accepted this donation from members of the Fire & Emergency Services Team.

